Election day brings changes for Missouri voters

SIKESTON, MO - After a bill was signed into law at the end of August, a number of changes to election day will be in effect for the first time on Tuesday in Missouri.
The biggest one is the identification requirement. Voters must present a state-issued, government photo ID in order to cast their ballot. This is different from past years, when address verification, student IDs, and voter registration cards were accepted.
“They need to bring a photo ID, and it’s a government issued ID," Scott County Clerk Rita Milam said. "Which is a drivers license, a passport, if they were in the service that photo ID.”
Also new this year, voters can change their address on election day. They just need to do it at the county courthouse before they move on to their polling place.
Missouri also just wrapped up a new implementation. It was the first year they did no-excuse voting. The two week period allowed people to come vote early without giving a reason why.
That's different from traditional absentee voting.
“I think a lot of people didn’t know about it, even though we tried to get it out there, Milam said. "I think that if this law stays into effect it will just get more and more popular.
“All of it is secure. It’s definitely easier for the voter because we’re going to do everything we can do to help them vote.”
The most important thing for people to do is get out and vote. There are a number of state and local issues on the ballot this year.
“Every election, no matter how small or how large, it’s your voice," Milam said. "If you don’t voice it and mark the ballot, you’re only hurting yourself because it’s a right we have and we want to keep that right. “