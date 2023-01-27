Eldorado Lady Eagles win basketball game with wild buzzer beater shot

ELDORADO, IL (WSIL) -- A thrilling finish to a high school basketball game came to a close in Eldorado on Thursday night.
The Eldorado Lady Eagles squared up against Hamilton County in a game decided at the buzzer.
Cody Cusic is the high school principal at Eldorado. He sent us a video of the insane buzzer beating shot that won the ballgame for their team.
With 2.5 seconds left, the score was 48-46 in favor of Hamilton County. Eldorado Senior Karis Lane heaved a last second 3/4 court shot which went in and put fans in a frenzy.
Eldorado won the game 49-48.