Eldorado High School holds children mental health awareness event

Eldorado (WSIL) -- Nearly a dozen different organizations were in Eldorado this evening raising awareness for children's mental health.
On the minds of many health professionals there, the recent shooting killing 19 students and two teachers at a Texas Elementary school.
That includes Dr. Matt Buckman with The Stress and Trauma Treatment Center.
"The tragedies we've seen happen across the country and too often at this particular point, one of the things we can do is we can identify and recognize when mental health concerns are out there, get folks to the right support services. What we're doing right now is we really work to try to normalize this aspect of if you're struggling with something mental health related get help," said Buckman.
The stress and trauma center also has youth programs in our region for children already at risk for violence or who have committed juvenile crimes.
That program is called Re-Deploy.
Other organizations including Egyptian Health were also in Eldorado helping families with covid booster shots and mental health needs for themselves and their children as summer break gets ready to start.
"The primary message that we think is important for the community to hear is that it is okay for people to have mental health issues and to need to seek treatment. We want to be careful that mental health disorders are not being stigmatized," said Egyptian Health CEO Angie Hampton.