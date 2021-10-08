Eldorado community mourning loss of student; Tribute planned before football game

ELDORADO (WSIL) -- The community of Eldorado is mourning the tragic loss of a student.
Heath Toothman died Thursday night at Deconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville from a head injury, according to Vanderburgh Co. Coroner Steve Lockyear. He lost his balance trying to jump off a float after the homecoming parade, and hit his head. He was life flighted immediately and died at the hospital.
Eldorado Comm. Unit School District #4 released a statement saying the district is heading up a fundraising effort to help Toothman's family pay for medical bills and funeral expenses.
You can donate directly to Eldorado High School Foundation via Paypal at ccusic@eldorado.k12.il.us or the high school office will be accepting donations. 100% of the donations will go directly to Heath's family.
If you have any questions about donations contact:
- Cody Cusic, 618-841-7669
- Miranda Cain, 618-926-1686
Click here to donate to a GoFundMe set up to help the Toothman family.
The district also said they will have multiple school and community events in the next few says to make sure the students who witnessed the accident and Health's friends have the support they need.
Friday the middle school is open and staffed with teachers and counselors for any students who need help or just need to talk.
Over the course of the next few days, if you are aware of any students who need help please contact our school counselors or Egyptian Health Department regardless of time of day.
- Tonya Taylor, School Social Worker, 618-449-3559
- Rachel Anderson, School Guidance Counselor, 618-751-3644
- Egyptian Health Department, 618-273-3326 or after hours 618-252-8661
Also, in honor of Heath, there will be a tribute and dedication before the home football game Friday. Students will be able to gather near the band section and have decided to wear blue, Heath's favorite color, to honor him.
A place has been designated for students to leave notes or mementos. These will all be delivered to Heath's family following the game.