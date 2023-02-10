Eldorado Art club brings back Souper Bowl

ELDORADO, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Eldorado High School Art Club is holding their Souper Bowl lunch.
Art club members spend weeks making colorful and unique ceramic bowls.
Those who come out for the event, get to pick one of those bowls to keep. It's then filled with chili and served with a salad on the side.
During the lunch, student will be offering entertainment with a talent show. They'll also be holding LIVE demos on the pottery wheel.
Funds raised go back to the art club to help support its ceramics program. Over the past two years, they've been able to buy supplies like a pottery wheels and clay.
The event is taking place at the high school on February 18th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost of a ticket is $15.
Those interested in attending can buy tickets from teacher Ashley Priddy. (618) 273-2881 or email apriddy@eld4.org