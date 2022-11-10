 Skip to main content
Elderly woman dies after accident while burning leaves

By Jeff Weinrich

BENTON (WSIL) -- An elderly woman has died after a fire accident Wednesday.

Benton Firefighters responded to the area of E. Taylor and 10th Street around 4:30 p.m. for a fire accident. 

Firefighters say a woman was burning leaves in a semi-secluded area of her property when she fell into the fire. A neighbor saw what happened and called 911. 

The elderly lady was found semi-conscious with severe burns. She was air-lifted to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries. 

The incident is still under investigation and her name is being withheld pending family notification. 

