Elderly woman dies after accident while burning leaves

BENTON (WSIL) -- An elderly woman has died after a fire accident Wednesday.
Benton Firefighters responded to the area of E. Taylor and 10th Street around 4:30 p.m. for a fire accident.
Firefighters say a woman was burning leaves in a semi-secluded area of her property when she fell into the fire. A neighbor saw what happened and called 911.
The elderly lady was found semi-conscious with severe burns. She was air-lifted to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
The incident is still under investigation and her name is being withheld pending family notification.