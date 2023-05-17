Eighth person dies of injuries from I-55 pileup

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say an eighth person died of the injuries they sustained in the 72 car, I-55 pileup in Central Illinois on May 1.
ISP says 81 year old Ruth M. Rau of Sorento, IL succumbed to her injuries on the evening of May 16. She died in the hospital.
Police say 72 vehicles were involved in that crash and 37 people were taken to the hospital. They say it was likely caused from blowing dust in the area that limited visibility.
Rau's death brings the death toll to eight people. The following are the names of the seven other victims:
- Shirley Harper, 88-year-old from Franklin, WI
- Joseph Bates, 73-year-old from Crystal Lake, IL
- Donna Bates, 71-year-old from Crystal Lake, IL
- Earl LeGrand, 64-year-old from Florissant, MO
- Michael Zinchuk, 55-year-old from Champaign, IL
- Amy Zinchuk, 54-year-old from Champaign, IL
- Otto Medina-Salazar, 58-year-old from Carthage, MO
ISP says they recognize the impact of this tragic event and offers its condolences to families and friends mourning their loss. ISP thanks all its first responder partners and sister agencies for their tremendous work and assistance during this incident.