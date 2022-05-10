Egyptian teacher receives Golden Apple award

TAMMS (WSIL) -- A local high school teacher received a major award Monday.
News 3 told you about Elissa Miller in February. She is a high school math teacher at Egyptian Community Unit School District #5.
Ms. Miller was one of 30 teachers nominated for the prestigious Golden Apple Award and on Monday, the announcement was made official.
A surprise assembly was put together to honor Ms. Miller's honor. She is one of 10 teachers to the get the Golden Apple Award this year.
She started teaching 13 years ago from the very school she attended as a student.
Miller says it was nice to be able to share the moment with her students, family and friends.
"To me it's like a connection because I tell my family all different stories about kids, so coming together they can see the reaction and see the stories some to life and that was a good feeling," said Miller.
"It was pretty awesome. Ms. Miller does more than just math, she arranges field trips and stuff for us. She's a really good teacher," said freshman Brandon Tedlock.
There were 400 nominations for this year's award.
Along with the honor, she also gets a $5,000 check and a spring sabatical.