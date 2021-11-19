You are the owner of this article.
Egyptian Health Dept. opens The Support Deck for young adults

The Support Deck

HARRISBURG (WSIL)---Young adults in Saline county have access to resources geared to their age group.

The Support Deck's ribbon cutting ceremony was Friday afternoon.

Their goal is to help 16 to 21-year-olds connect with resources like learning how to get a job or planning a budget.

The Egyptian Health Department wants to use the Support Deck to provide extra support in transitional years.

"Between childhood and adulthood there's that period of time where young adults just need extra suppport and so that has been our goal and our mission in establishing this support deck and so we're really looking forward to being impactful in some young adults' lives," said Egyptian Health Department CEO Angie Hampton.

The Support Deck is open to all young adults in counties served by the Egyptian Health Department.

