Egyptian Health Department celebrates 70 years with open house events

ELDORADO, IL (WSIL) -- Join the Egyptian Health Department as they celebrate 70 years of service with open houses throughout September.
Department leaders are calling all past employees to join them on September 21 in Eldorado, September 28 in Carmi, and September 29 at the Gallatin County Wellness Center in Junction, IL. The events will be from 4-6 pm. Bring your favorite memories, photos, or your favorite coworker to celebrate 70 years of serving Saline, Gallatin, and White Counties.
For more information, call (618) 273-3326 ext. 2124 or jfricks@egyptian.org.