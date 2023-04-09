 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Egg-cellent weather for Easter Sunday, staying dry & warm for most of the work week

  • 0
4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- Picture perfect weather this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Accompanied with a light breeze out of the East, it's a beautiful day to just spend outside. 

hourly

Conditions stay quiet overnight with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s. 

out the door

As you're out the door for your Monday morning, don't forget the sunglasses! Tomorrow will be very similar to today except a few degrees warmer. The trend of every day being a few degrees warmer will continue until Friday. 

rain

While a handful of us may see some light rain Monday, the next solid chance of rain won't be until much later in the week. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

Recommended for you