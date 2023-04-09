Egg-cellent weather for Easter Sunday, staying dry & warm for most of the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Picture perfect weather this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Accompanied with a light breeze out of the East, it's a beautiful day to just spend outside.
Conditions stay quiet overnight with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s.
As you're out the door for your Monday morning, don't forget the sunglasses! Tomorrow will be very similar to today except a few degrees warmer. The trend of every day being a few degrees warmer will continue until Friday.
While a handful of us may see some light rain Monday, the next solid chance of rain won't be until much later in the week.