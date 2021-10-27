EF-1 tornado hit Perry County, MO Sunday

(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service in Paducah has added a tornado to the total for Sunday evening.
The NWS says an EF-1 tornado touched down near Yount, along Highway J in Perry County, Missouri.
The tornado touched down and crossed the highway three times, uprooting and snapping trees along its path. The storm had peak estimated winds of 105 mph and traveled for about 2.5 miles.
The NWS Paducah also confirmed a tornado passed through Wayne and Bollinger Counties on Sunday evening. That twister was also an EF-1. It left behind downed trees and damage to a local school.
Elsewhere, the NWS St. Louis reported 5 tornadoes ranging from EF-0 to EF-3 passed through communities in Missouri and Illinois Sunday.