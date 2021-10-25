You are the owner of this article.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Wayne and Bollinger Counties; local school damaged

  • Updated
wayne, bollinger county tornado

(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service Paducah has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Wayne County and Bollinger County, Missouri. 

The storm hit between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. It started north of Shook and ended near Glennon, Missouri, about 24 miles. 

Peak winds for the tornado were 105 mph.

Multiple tornadoes leave significant damage in southeast Missouri & southwest Illinois

The National Weather Service says multiple trees were uprooted and snapped along the path. The top half of a two story barn was destroyed and roof damage to a chicken house was also reported. 

zalma school damage

Zalma School District reports significant damage to the gymnasiums roof, as well as power lines. Crews were at the school Monday afternoon removing debris from school grounds and loose metal that posed a danger of blowing off. 

