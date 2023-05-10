Thousands graduating college across the region, ceremony times and locations

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Area college students will soon walk across the stage to gather their diplomas, throw their caps in the air, and venture out to find their careers.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Southern Illinois University in Carbondale will be holding their Spring Commencement on May 12-13.
1,823 students will walk across the stage at Shryock Auditorium at 1 p.m. on May 12th and at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Banterra Center on May 13th.
John A. Logan College
John A. Logan College will be holding their 54th Annual Commencement on May 11th at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Donald L. Brewer Gymnasium and Convocation Center on campus.
Best Selling Author, public speaker, and marketing executive Tim Miles will be recognized as the distinguished alumnus and featured speaker at both ceremonies.
Shawnee Community College
Shawnee Community College also has a commencement coming up with approximately 200 students graduating from SCC, including 23 high school students who will receive accolades from the college before they walk across the stage to receive a diploma at their respective high schools.
The commencement is planned for Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m.
Southeast Missouri State University
Southeast Missouri State University will hold their Spring Commencement on May 13th at the Show-Me-Center at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
1,414 graduates will walk across the stage for their diploma.
Dr. Steven J. Hoffman will be the speaker at the morning ceremony, and Dr. Jim McGill will be the speaker at the afternoon ceremony.
Three Rivers College
Three Rivers College are holding their 2023 Spring Commencement Ceremony on May 19th at the Libla Family Sports Complex on campus.
The doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the ceremony starting at 6 p.m.
Murray State University
Murray State University will hold their 2023 Spring Commencement on May 13th at the CFSB Center.
The ceremony will be at two times, 9 a.m. and at 1 p.m.
There is also a Racer Graduation Kickoff scheduled on May 12th from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the CFSB Center Upper and Lower Concourse.
