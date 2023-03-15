Thompsonville students build little libraries for public use

THOMPSONVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois community will soon be able to have an opportunity to broaden their knowledge through reading thanks to the help from some local high school students.
High school students from the Thompsonville Community School District are building two little libraries for their community in their construction trades class.
Thompsonville is a village in Franklin County with a population of 543 people according to the 2010 census.
Currently, the community does not have a public library. These little libraries will be available for everyone in the community and the surrounding area.
One little library will be placed at the Community of Christ Church while the second little library will be located at the Thompsonville Village Hall.
A Thompsonville school staff member tells us they anticipate the little libraries will be installed by the end of the school year.