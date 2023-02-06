 Skip to main content
Surprise: 13 students receive SIUC Chancellor's Scholarship

Thirteen students across the region were surprised on Monday as they received a special scholarship helping them obtain their higher education a little cheaper.

In fact, much cheaper. They were surprised with the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Chancellor's Scholarship. 

This scholarship covers tuition, mandatory fees, housing and food for four years.

Chancellor Austin A. Lane visited high schools in Marion, Herrin, Carterville, Carbondale Community High School, and Murphysboro High School.

