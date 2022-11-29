 Skip to main content
Student injured in chemistry accident on Murray State Univ. campus

  • Updated
Murray State University
Murray State University

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- One student was injured in a chemistry accident at Murray State University. 

On Tuesday, Murray State University Police responded to a chemical leak at the Chemistry Building. 

One student inside the building was taken, treated and released from the hospital for injuries. 

There is no immediate danger to the Chemistry Building and the outdoor area on the Gene W. Ray science campus is open.

With the three buildings on the science campus closed (Chemistry, Biology, and School of Engineering/Engineering and Physics), all classes in these facilities for the remainder of today and tonight are canceled.

