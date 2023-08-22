Southern Illinois school gives early dismissal for high temperatures

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) - Some schools let out early because of the heat this week. This includes the Pinckneyville Community High School.
Kids will get out at 1:30 until it cools off.
The district's superintendent, Tony Wilson, says they've been running portable AC units just to cool the rooms off where the air conditioning is already on.
"When we were younger there wasn't any AC," Wilson says. "Our bodies just aren't conditioned that way anymore. You know, our students they been in schools with air condition for the last 10-15 years. So there is a certain expectation that you will come and learn in school comfortably, and we want to give them that best experience."
Wilson says they have their athletic teams practicing in the morning to avoid the heat as well.
Some afterschool events have also been canceled for the rest of the week.