Southern Illinois man looks forward to his 70th first day of school

VIENNA, Ill. -- Vienna man marks this year as his 70th time he has walked in to an education building for the first day of school.
The Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford shared an upcoming accomplishment for one man who will see the first day of school for the 70th time.
Max Hook will step into the Vienna High School on August 11th, marking seven decades walking into an education facility.
Stafford said Hook's first day was in Mrs. Phyllis Allard's first grade class at Vienna Grade School.
Hook made his way through all the grades and graduated a dozen years later. After that, he earned his bachelor's degree in education at McKendree College for another four years.
He then was the first basketball recruit of coach Harry Statham at McKendree.
Hook then started his teaching and coaching career at Breese Central. After that, he came back to Vienna where he has been a coach and teacher since 1982.
Stafford says this school year brings the total to 70 times he has walked into a school facility for his first day.
"I am looking forward to Mr. Hook being here for another 70 years!” said Stafford. “I was one of his many math students while in high school. He was and is an excellent teacher. Since that time Mr. Hook has continued to be a teacher and mentor to me. While he has taught me a great deal about math, the life changing influence that he had on numerous people is incalculable. I am grateful for Max Hook."
Stafford says Mr. Hook has two sons and five grandchildren, all of which have had him, or will have him, as a teacher and/or coach.
Hook will be teaching drivers education this year, serving as an IHSA basketball official and driving a school bus.