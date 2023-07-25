Southern Illinois Back-To-School Expo coming to Marion

MARION, Ill. -- An event to help get kids ready for school is coming to the southern Illinois area in late July.
The Southern Illinois Back-To-School Expo is scheduled for July 29th from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Pavilion in Marion at 1602 Sioux Drive.
The Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team, along with partnering agencies, are welcoming the public for this back-to-school event.
The event will provide multiple resources for area students, including...
- free school physicals
- free dental exams
- free vision screenings
- free COVID-19 vaccines
- free school immunizations
- free haircuts
- free backpacks
- free school supplies
There will be plenty of fun on hand for the children also...
- food trucks
- free laser tag
- free balloon artist
- free snow cones
- free inflatables
- free mini golf
For physical registrations, click here.
For immunizations registrations, click here.
For more information on the event, you can find that here.