Southern Illinois Back-To-School Expo coming to Marion

  • Updated
Back to school
Pixabay

MARION, Ill. -- An event to help get kids ready for school is coming to the southern Illinois area in late July.

The Southern Illinois Back-To-School Expo is scheduled for July 29th from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Pavilion in Marion at 1602 Sioux Drive.

The Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team, along with partnering agencies, are welcoming the public for this back-to-school event.

The event will provide multiple resources for area students, including...

  • free school physicals
  • free dental exams
  • free vision screenings
  • free COVID-19 vaccines
  • free school immunizations
  • free haircuts
  • free backpacks
  • free school supplies

There will be plenty of fun on hand for the children also...

  • food trucks
  • free laser tag
  • free balloon artist
  • free snow cones
  • free inflatables
  • free mini golf

For physical registrations, click here.

For immunizations registrations, click here.

For more information on the event, you can find that here.

