SIU, SIH expand partnership to address nursing shortage, adding two health care programs

(WSIL) -- Have you earned a bachelor's degree or accumulated a significant number of hours toward a degree in nursing?
A new SIU Carbondale program allows qualified candidates to earn their Bachelor of Science in nursing in about a year with a fully funded scholarship.
SIH is creating a scholarship program for SIU’s accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
People who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field or at least 70 hours toward a bachelor’s degree, including specific prerequisite courses, can qualify for this program and complete their BSN in just a year.
Officials particularly encourage students with backgrounds in chemistry, biology, pre-medicine, pre-dentistry or other health sciences to apply.
“It’s important to have options,” Rex Budde, SIH president and CEO said. “Sometimes people complete their undergraduate education and later decide they want to go a different direction. This gives them a second chance to use what they’ve already learned in a different manner.”
SIH is open to providing as many scholarships as there are qualified applicants, according to Jennifer Harre, SIH chief nursing officer. She said the scholarship funding will vary as it will be tailored to the individual needs of the student. The student will then agree to work at an SIH facility for a period of time commensurate with the amount of funding received.
For details about the new scholarships and submitting an application, email Whittington at kellid@siu.edu.
The university is also addressing other health care needs with the addition of doctoral programs for occupational therapy and physical therapy.
The occupational therapy program is launching this fall while the physical therapy program is set to begin upon receipt of approvals from the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education and the hiring of faculty for the program. SIH pledged up to $470,000 toward the two graduate programs and helped develop the curriculum. SIU students will receive their clinical training at a variety of institutions, including SIH facilities.
The programs are designed for students who are currently certified occupational therapist assistants, physical therapist assistants or other allied health assistants, as well as qualified general admission candidates. The curriculum will be offered as a hybrid three-year, on-site program.
For more information about these programs, visit sah.siu.edu or contact the School of Health Sciences at 618-453-7211 or health.sciences@siu.edu.