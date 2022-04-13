SIU, SIC to offer tutoring for K-12 students who fell behind during pandemic

(WSIL) -- The SIU Carbondale and SIU Edwardsville Schools of Education, along with Southeastern Illinois College, are partnering with colleges and universities across the state to provide tutoring to students who learning was impacted by the pandemic.
The Illinois Tutoring Initiative program, overseen by the Illinois Board of Higher Education, will focus on districts disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
“This is a great opportunity for SIU to showcase the strength of our system, with both campuses joining together to provide a much-needed boost to our K-12 students,” said SIU System President Dan Mahony. “Thanks to our dedicated faculty, staff and students, we’re going to help families in our region recover faster from learning challenges created by COVID.”
The $25 million, two-year effort, administered through Illinois State University will provide tutoring for approximately 8,500 Illinois students.
Local schools will identify students in need, the areas in which they need tutoring (literacy or mathematics) and the format – either individual or small group.
Eligible students will participate primarily in face-to-face tutoring sessions for at least three hours per week over a period of 8 weeks to the entire semester. Online tutoring sessions are an alternative for districts as necessitated and for online high school math tutoring.
Tutors will include college students, retired teachers and community members across the state. They will be trained by College of Education professionals at Illinois State University. Besides the SIU campuses, institutional partners include Illinois State University, Governor’s State University, Northern Illinois University, Illinois Central College, and Southeastern Illinois Community College.
More information on the Illinois Tutoring Initiative can be found at isbe.net/Pages/ILTutoringInitiative.aspx.