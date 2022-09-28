SIU, SEMO named to The Princeton Review's "Best in the Midwest"

(WSIL) -- Southeast Missouri State University and Southern Illinois University Carbondale are two of the best colleges in the Midwest according to The Princeton Review.
This Princeton Review’s Best Regional Colleges project recommends 655 colleges over five regions. SEMO and SIU were two of only 158 colleges in 12 states chosen for the list.
The Princeton Review does not rank the colleges overall or by region. The company posted the list and its profiles of the schools on PrincetonReview.com.
Midwest region states include Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.