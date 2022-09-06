SIU sees largest freshman class in 6 years, overall enrollment down 1.4%

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU Carbondale is seeing its largest freshman class in 6 years, but is seeing a slight drop in overall enrollment.
This fall 1,518 Salukis are starting their college journey, an increase of nearly 7%. The overall enrollment for the university is down 1.4%.
“Today’s exciting news is the result of hard work from our faculty, staff, students and alums,” said SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “Two years ago, we made the decision to focus on the Southern Illinois region and beyond to increase our incoming class with the hopes of building a solid foundation for future enrollment increases. We stand by our goal to achieve 15,000 enrolled by 2030 and look forward to focusing on the incoming fall 2023 class. I want to personally thank Saluki Nation for their dedication and tireless efforts.”
- For the first time since 2004, the university has increased its freshman class for three consecutive years.
- The additional focus on Southern Illinois has yielded an increase of 2.5% new students from the region and a 3.5% increase of transfer students from the region.
- The school is seeing a diverse population with about 36% identifying as a minority. The school is almost evenly divided between men and women.
- Student on-campus housing saw a 4.6% increase in total contracts
While over 70% of last year’s freshmen returned to SIU, that is a slight decline over the previous two years. This year, SIU instituted a robust First Year Experience program aimed specifically at assisting incoming students to adjust to academic, financial and student life.
Almost 10,900 prospective students, about 19% more than the previous year, applied to the university.
“We’ll continue our focus on yielding more freshman, transfer, graduate and international students. We’re continually examining programming designed to help students be successful and retain them as Salukis. We will analyze the data further and see where we can improve, especially as the recruitment cycle for fall 2023 gets underway,” Lane said. “Today, Salukis everywhere have good reason to be proud.”