SIU responds after SCOTUS ends affirmative action

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University says it will continue its mission of promoting diversity despite a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that rolled back decades of precedent.
SCOTUS ruled that higher education institutions will no longer be able to use affirmative action during the admission process, which had been protected since 1978.
SIU-Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane says the school stopped considering race in its college admissions process.
"We can stay emotional or stuck on the decision thats alread come down and that won't get us anywhere at this point," Lane said.
The school continues it's ongoing Imagine 2030 recruting campaign where it aims raise diversity numbers the rest of the decade.
"We're at 36% overall," Lane said. "That's probably one of the highest percentages of most schools or colleges and universities not only in the state but in the country."
On Friday, Lane and SIU officials welcomed new freshman Salukis with new student orientation. A group visiting from Chicago consisted of Black and Latinx students.
Lane says SIU works hard to recruit students from all backgrounds no matter their educational or financial situation.
"Even for students who don't have the 2.75 GPA we have summer bridge programs where it would attract students from underrepresented populations that come in and get their start in the summer," Lane said.
With Illinois making large investments into education Lane believes students will have to rely less on student loans.
"If you look at the cost of attending our institution and our student has a high pell ground with their expected family contributions set in a way, that will allow them to receive pell grants they're going to receive the AIM HIGH and MAP Grants," Lane said.