SIU closed Friday due to power outage

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC) will be closed Friday, April 14 due to an Ameren power outage on campus.
All classes (face to face, hybrid and online) are canceled.
Residence halls, including residential dining services, and the Department of Public Safety will remain open and staff should report as normal.
All other campus buildings and offices will be closed except for a limited number of events previously scheduled, including:
- New Student Orientation will be held as scheduled at Shryock Auditorium
- The Men of Color Campus to Career Conference will be held as scheduled but the location will be moved to Grinnell Hall, which is part of the east campus residential life area
- Athletics events will be held as scheduled
- Student Center evening events, including the SIH Gala, will be held pending the resolution of the power outage.
Essential personnel, as determined by the vice chancellors or chancellor, should report to work as normal.
Employees in the Facilities and Energy Management division will be notified by their supervisors who is considered an essential employee for the day.
No other employee should report to work during the closure unless they are part of the campus employees required for the events or services previously listed.
University officials have been in close contact with Ameren throughout the night to monitor the situation. Unfortunately, the damage to the substations that caused the power outage was substantial.
At this time, the university anticipates normal operating conditions will be in effect again beginning on Saturday, April 15.