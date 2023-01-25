SIU celebrating Black History Month in February with several events

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Black History Month commemoration in February will feature a wide variety of events, including special guest speakers and an impactful trip for students. This year’s theme is “Power of Black Resilience,” and most events are free and open to the public.
“We’re looking forward to celebrating Black History Month,” said Renada Greer, executive director of the Student Multicultural Resource Center and TRiO Programs. “It provides an opportunity to share Black culture and commemorate the accomplishments, achievements and contributions of African Americans. We partnered with students, faculty, staff members and the community to develop an engaging experience for the month.”
The month begins in grand style with a kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Student Center Auditorium.
Other events taking place during SIU’s 2023 Black History Month are:
- “Conversation with Ida Nelson: Jett Hawkins” on Feb. 9. Learn more about Jett Hawkins and Ida Nelson, and the law that protects hairstyles, including braids, locks and twists. Nelson will share about the journey she and Jett have embarked on and their ongoing efforts to create positive changes. Doors open at 4 p.m. in the Morris Library Guyon Auditorium.
- Black Health and Wellness Event on Feb. 11 at noon. Taking place at the Trap Training facility, Carbondale’s first Black-owned gym, located on the strip near SIU. Owner Jonathan Battles will speak about the importance of health and wellness and how you build resilience through alignment of a strong body and mind. He will also lead participants in a 20-minute workout. The event is free and open to all, but pre-registration is required at office.com/r/FwiMbE6CqK.
- “The Woman King” movie on Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. in the Student Center Auditorium. Set in the 1820s, the film tells the story of the Agojie, an all-female military regiment within the army of the African kingdom of Dahomey. Viola Davis is Nanisca, a general who trains the new generation of recruits to fight rival tribes threatening their kingdom and way of life in this 2022 Sony release.
- The National Civil Rights Museum Experience. A field trip for SIU students to the museums and historic buildings of Memphis, Tennessee. They will enjoy films, hundreds of artifacts and hearing from experts about the beginning of the resistance to slavery, the Civil War and Reconstruction, the rise of Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Movement and other events that inspired people all over the world to stand up for equality. Students can sign up for the trip beginning Feb. 1. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The trip will be on Feb. 17.
For the complete schedule of events and additional information about numerous activities planned in February, visit the Black History Month webpage.