Shawnee Community College names Wendy Harris as Faculty of the Year recipient

ULLIN, Ill. -- An 18-year educator was awarded as this year's faculty of the year recipient at a college in southern Illinois.
Shawnee Community College announced this year's Faculty of the Year recipient is Cosmetology Instructor Wendy Harris.
Harris has spent the last six years at Shawnee Community College, with a total of 18 years as an educator and 33 years as a licensed cosmetologist.
She is also on the Shawnee’s Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Team and the College’s Curriculum and Instruction Team.
She is also the Shawnee College Cosmetology Club's faculty advisor and has represented SCC on the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) Faculty Advisory Committee.
A release from SCC said Harris has conducted feasibility studies and has created seven new courses for the college which received ICCB approval.
She also developed six in-program certifications for career advancement for cosmetology students at the college currently.
“I strive to create an environment in the classroom that is often the first vessel in which students can experience open communication pathways and receive guidance in developing creative solutions that inspire flexibility and growth in each student’s career and life journey,” said Harris.
Harris also has a place on the Legislative Board of the Illinois Association of Cosmetology Schools.
She is also a member of good standing in the Associated Hair Professionals and Professional Beauty Association, where she is an ambassador in the Cut It Out—Fight Against Domestic Violence campaign. Additionally, she is a Volunteer Coordinator for the American Cancer Society—Look Good Feel Better division, the release said.
“I want to share and encourage students to use my knowledge and experiences as tools to explore an enhanced employment and career journey for themselves. My goal is to prepare my students so well that they can reach the success they desire as professionals and possible business entrepreneurs,” said Harris.
The release also said Harris is very proud of her lifetime membership achievement in the Lioness Club and as an Illinois Court Appointed Child Welfare Advocate.