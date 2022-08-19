Shawnee College receives green energy grants

ULLIN (WSIL) -- Shawnee Community College is the recipient of two different grants from the Illinois Green Economy Network.
The first grant, totaling $8,339 to provide an electric vehicle charging station on the main campus.
The second grant, totaling $95,530, will partially fund new lighting project on the main campus. The LED lighting will be installed along a soon-to-be constructed two lane road for the lower parking lot to the parking lot by the CTC building, providing additional safety.
“We are extremely excited about these projects and the funding provided to Shawnee Community College. Providing more green solutions to the people we serve is something that we strive to do. We hope to be able to implement more green technologies in our curriculum in the future as well,” said Shawnee Community College Vice President of Administrative Services Chris Clark.
A completion date for either project has not been determined.