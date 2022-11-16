SEMO offering free tuition giveaway for fall 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- One lucky future Redhawk may win a year of free tuition to Southeast Missouri State University.
SEMO will waive the tuition for one student who will be randomly selected from all students who apply by the December 1, 2022 scholarship deadline.
Students interested in the giveaway must enroll full-time for the fall 2023 and spring 2024 semesters and live in a University residence hall.
Students who are first-time freshmen as well as first-time transfer students are eligible. Application must be submitted by December 1, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.
The student selected will receive free tuition for one year, a value of $7,761 based on the fiscal year rate for 2023. Tuition will cover up to 30 credit hours of Missouri undergraduate tuition, but doesn’t cover general fees, program fees, or other course-related fees.