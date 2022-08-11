School starts in Williamson County amid nationwide teacher shortage

(WSIL) -- Despite a nationwide teacher shortage, students are getting ready for the first day of the new school year.
Wednesday was Herrin School District's first day. Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson says it went smooth.
"It was actually a really smooth morning for us. It's always exciting to get kids back into the buildings and the teachers have been in for a couple of days now."
Teachers arrived Monday to prepare their classrooms and lesson plans.
And right now the school district's teaching roster is in good shape.
Across the Herrin school district there's one teacher for every 20 students and while that number is good, Wilson says that could be better.
"We can afford to have a few more students per teacher but if we can keep it a little less than 20 at the kindergarten and first grade level that actually benefits us." said Wilson.
"We had about 11 teacher positions vacant in Massac County. We had 2 in Johnson County. Doesn't look like we had any in Williamson County and 4 in Franklin County." said Lorie LeQuate.
There were 17 vacant positions out of about 600 teachers across Region 21 in 2021, that's according to Lorie LeQuate Regional Superintendent.
In a survey of regional superintendents in Illinois, 96 percent reported concerns with subs, 90 percent say it's going to get worse.
That's why, LeQuatte says, the region is offering short-term substitute trainings once a month.
To provide a safety net for teachers and the students who'll take care of us in the future.
"We just hosted one today we had 17 substitute trainees in here today signing up today to get on the sub list... They'll be taking care of our community, they'll be taking care of our government and it's important to share our experiences and our time." said LeQuatte.