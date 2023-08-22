 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Poplar Bluff School District launches app for parents to track locations of students’ bus rides

  • 0
school bus
Poplar Bluff R-1 School District

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Poplar Bluff R-I has launched an app to allow parents to track the location of students utilizing the district’s bus system.

The app, entitled Here Comes the Bus, allows families to receive updates on the arrival and departure of students’ buses via smartphone app or website. The app refreshes every 30 seconds to give the most up to date information on the whereabouts of students within 750 feet and two miles of a user’s home.

“It literally takes the guesswork out for parents–the non-knowing, the uncertainty of what time my student was dropped off at school,” said Jon McKineey, the district’s transportation director. “It also helps parents better foresee, knowing the weather’s inclement, what time they need to leave or send a sibling out.”

The app allows guardians to track more than one student from his or her family at a time. App users can set up smartphone push notifications via email or SMS. This feature is only allowed for individuals listed as a student’s emergency contact.

Students will scan the barcode on their district IDs at the start and conclusion of a bus ride. This signals to caregivers using the Here Comes the Bus app that their child’s bus has departed or arrived. For younger riders, the bus drivers will be able to input information into a touchscreen device if needed.

Parents began signing up for the app at the district’s open house. A code unique to each child’s school as well as the student’s identification number must be entered to sign in to the app.

The app was tested this past spring at Poplar Bluff’s Early Childhood and Kindergarten centers. Roughly 30 parents took part in the test group. Group-participant Maribel Zimmerman said the app has helped “100 percent.”

“[The app] tells you exactly when the child has gotten on the bus, when they have gotten to school, when they have gotten back on after school, and when the child’s home,” said Jason Davis, a district bus driver. “It’s just continuous communication.”

The app’s GPS-based software was funded through dollars in the Fall 2021/Spring 2022 year with dollars from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

The Poplar Bluff School District sees about 2,200 riders over 50 buses daily, completing more than 200 routes. For parents without the app, contact the bus garage at 573-785-5801.

