New 'Illinois Cares for Kids' campaign encourages early childhood enrollment

(WSIL) -- Illinois has launched the "I Got Love/¡Siento Amor!” campaign for childcare and early education services.
To help increase early childhood and care enrollment statewide, the campaign is investing $12.7 million in amplifying information about Illinois' early childhood education services.
The Illinois Cares for Kids website is a search engine for local programs, information on child care subsidy programs and many other resources on the importance of early learning.
The ‘I Got Love / ¡Siento Amor! campaign is available in English and Spanish and features an Illinois-based local artistic collaboration spreading the message that Illinois is full of people who care.
“We’re making Illinois the best state in the nation to raise a child – and it’s essential to ensure families have access to affordable early childhood education and care to build a strong foundation for a lifetime of learning,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois Cares for Kids helps Illinois families choose from hundreds of local providers to find the right match for their children.”
The campaign also includes a statewide Text Messaging Platform, Ready for K, that offers fun facts and tips on children’s learning and development, available in multiple languages.
More information on programs is available at www.illinoiscaresforkids.org/.