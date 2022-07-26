 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, the Purchase region of western
Kentucky, and southwest Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity
this afternoon may provide brief periods of relief from the
heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New 'Illinois Cares for Kids' campaign encourages early childhood enrollment

  • 0
Illinois Cares for Kids

(WSIL) -- Illinois has launched the "I Got Love/¡Siento Amor!” campaign for childcare and early education services. 

To help increase early childhood and care enrollment statewide, the campaign is investing $12.7 million in amplifying information about Illinois' early childhood education services. 

The Illinois Cares for Kids website is a search engine for local programs, information on child care subsidy programs and many other resources on the importance of early learning. 

The ‘I Got Love / ¡Siento Amor! campaign is available in English and Spanish and features an Illinois-based local artistic collaboration spreading the message that Illinois is full of people who care. 

“We’re making Illinois the best state in the nation to raise a child – and it’s essential to ensure families have access to affordable early childhood education and care to build a strong foundation for a lifetime of learning,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois Cares for Kids helps Illinois families choose from hundreds of local providers to find the right match for their children.”

The campaign also includes a statewide Text Messaging Platform, Ready for K, that offers fun facts and tips on children’s learning and development, available in multiple languages.

More information on programs is available at www.illinoiscaresforkids.org/.

Tags

Recommended for you