New education center opens in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A new education center has opened their doors in Cape Girardeau giving an opportunity for area residents to obtain a high school diploma.
The new MERS Goodwill Excel Center recently opened their doors on January 17th to welcome in adults in need of obtaining their diploma at no cost.
MERS states the excel center is an accredited tuition-free high school giving adults the opportunity to earn an actual high school diploma, earn college credits and a variety of industry-recognized certifications in order to increase their earning potential.
The new Cape Girardeau education center has scheduled an open house on February 3rd. Included in the event will be activities, a ribbon cutting and more.
They are also welcoming those wanting to enroll, offering free daycare and free day and evening classes. For more information, you can call 573-271-5220 or check out their website here.