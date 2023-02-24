Meridian Elementary School Holds Black History Program

MOUNDS, IL (WSIL) -- The Meridian Elementary School held a musical presentation for their families and community on Friday.
The program was titled, "These Hands Will Change the World".
Each grade took turns performing songs that are significant to Black History; in order to celebrate it and show off their skills and knowledge.
Principal LaTasha Mandrell, along with school teachers, prepared a dance to participate as well.
Along with the performances, the students made art that was displayed during the show.
This is the second time the event has been held since the pandemic and they plan on continuing in the future after today's success.
They hope students can be inspired by educating them about Black History and always learn to be their best and prosper.