Marion graduate pursues dance career with SIC

MARION, Ill. -- A Marion High School graduate has committed to joining Southeastern Illinois College (SIC) as she pursues a future in fine arts and musical theatre.
Abby Koerber put ink to paper, joining the SIC thespians on the Allan G. Kimball State this fall, according to a release from Southeastern Illinois College.
Koerber is one of five recipients of SIC's new dance scholarships for students pursuing an Associate of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre.
“I think she will be a good addition to the SIC theater program,” says SIC Theater Instructor, Gareth York. “Abby will be a good fit with our returning and new students this upcoming academic year. I think she’ll be a good addition to any of the other programs and clubs she wants to get involved in.”
She was with the Marion school district music program for eight years, including a four-year trombone musician with the MHS Marching Wildcat Band and Wind Ensemble. There she served as a section leader for low brass in both bands her senior year.
She was a member of the MHS chapter of the National Honor Society and was involved in extracurricular clubs with the school as well.
“I chose SIC because their music and theater programs are absolutely amazing,” says Koerber. “Music and performing are my passion and I don’t think I could have found a better program to join. My parents went to college here and they’ve always said it was a great starting point in their education.”
Koerber plans to pursue an Associate of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre and an Associate of Arts in Music.
For those interested in talent scholarships to attend SIC or for more information can contact gareth.york@sic.edu or call 618-252-5400, ext. 2485.