Local students surprised with SIU Chancellor Scholarship

(WSIL) -- Several local high school students received SIU Carbondale's Chancellor's Scholarship Tuesday.
The scholarship covers tuition, room and board and other mandatory fees for 4 years.
SIU Chancellor Austin Lane visited 7 area high schools. He said it's important to meet face-to-face with these students because they're the future leaders of SIU and will one day talk to other incoming students.
"Being able to surprise students with a scholarship that will really allow them to go from orientation to graduation and hopefully get a start on life is just a phenomenal thing. It's another example of our committment to making sure we are red-carpeting our students right here in our own backyard," said Chancellor Lane.
A total of 35 chancellor scholarships were given away Tuesday. One was awarded to a home-schooled students.
Lane says the scholarships should be a reminder of all the extra work the students put in and now know it paid off.
"We've had some trips where their parents are present. And you see tears, you see tears of joy. You see sort of an exhale from the student because they realize all their hard work has paid off and they're being rewarded for it, so we're really excited about that," explained Lane.
News 3 was present for the surprise in Vienna and Marion. Cobden Jr-Sr High posted video of their student receiving the surprise.