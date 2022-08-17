Local school district gets full time school resource officer

(WSIL) -- The Herrin Police Department is working with the School District to provide a full-time School Resource Officer for students.
District Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson says it doesn't just help protect students and faculty but it also promotes a good relationship within the community.
There's no routine, and that's by design. But Herrin Police Officer Keith McPheron does have a check list he goes through during the day.
"Check the doors and make sure there's no problem with that. And when the kids get to school in the mornings, you know, the school is secured to make sure they stay safe and make sure that no one who's not supposed to be in the school is in the school." said McPheron.
McPheron has 22-years police experience, and went through additional SRO training this summer and specialized for this particular job.
"To make sure we're familiar with the environment, and everyone knows in every situation what may arise, how to get in the doors, where there are may be a threat at, to try to get to that to keep our kids safe." said McPheron.
Which, Herrin District Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson says, is valuable within the schools.
"A lot of the training that the officer received is now something we have in our buildings and can maybe point out some things we weren't knowledgeable about before."
Which Wilson says, not only strengthens the schools security, but also the district's relationship with other important entities in the community.
"If we can get more groups together, it's just about promoting the community and comradary, not just for the school and our students, but also for law enforcement agencies in our are, it's a win/win thing. It's more about building a program and not just about the officer himself in our buildings."
Wilson says the security program is always evolving and in addition to the SRO there are plans to include hall monitors and security equipment upgrades in the near future.