Local school celebrates 150 years

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- St. Andrew's School in Murphysboro is celebrating 150 years of education.
A blessing ceremony was held Wednesday night to celebrate.
A new section of the school was blessed before school starts next week.
Before the new addition students had classes in modular buildings.
Principal Jenny Martin says, keeping the students safe was top priority in construction. .
"In order to increase security, and to make use of every minute of the day for instruction, we've chosen to add on to the building. We now have a permanent structure to keep the kids safe and we're all under one roof. We've worked really hard for a long time and we've been blessed with families continuing to come to Saint Andrew." said Martin.
There was also a dedication for a new courtroom. It's right next to the new addition.