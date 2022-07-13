Local athletic teams honored for academic success

(WSIL) -- Multiple local junior college athletic teams have been honored for their academics.
The National Junior College Athletic Association announced the 2021-2022 Academic Teams of the Year. Overall, 1,061 teams earned at least a 3.0 GPA or better.
Twenty-nine programs earned honors after achieving the highest GPA in their respective sport throughout the academic year.
In our region those include:
- Rend Lake College Basketball (Men) 3.61
- Rend Lake College Volleyball (Court) 3.63
- Rend Lake College Basketball (Women) 3.24
- Rend Lake College Softball 3.6
- Shawnee Community College Baseball 3.25
- Shawnee Community College Softball 3.15
- Three Rivers College Baseball 3.06
- Three Rivers College Basketball (Women) 3.35
- John A Logan College Softball 3.57
- Southeastern Illinois College Softball 3.39
To see a full list of all programs that achieved a 3.0 GPA or higher, visit: NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year.