Local athletic teams honored for academic success

(WSIL) -- Multiple local junior college athletic teams have been honored for their academics. 

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced the 2021-2022 Academic Teams of the Year. Overall, 1,061 teams earned at least a 3.0 GPA or better. 

Twenty-nine programs earned honors after achieving the highest GPA in their respective sport throughout the academic year. 

In our region those include: 

  • Rend Lake College Basketball (Men) 3.61
  • Rend Lake College Volleyball (Court) 3.63
  • Rend Lake College Basketball (Women) 3.24
  • Rend Lake College Softball 3.6
  • Shawnee Community College Baseball 3.25
  • Shawnee Community College Softball 3.15
  • Three Rivers College Baseball 3.06
  • Three Rivers College Basketball (Women) 3.35
  • John A Logan College Softball 3.57
  • Southeastern Illinois College Softball 3.39

To see a full list of all programs that achieved a 3.0 GPA or higher, visit: NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year.

