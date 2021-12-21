Joppa-Maple Grove school board reverses tax levy vote

JOPPA, Ill. (WSIL) -- A week after voting to decrease the tax levy, potentially cutting significant funding from the Joppa-Maple Grove school district, the school board is reversing course.
Dozens of parents showed up to Monday night's special meeting at Joppa High School in hopes of changing the school board's decision to lower the school district's tax levy.
The tax levy is the total amount of property taxes a school district needs to balance its budget.
The tax levy for the 2021 school year was at about $1.7 million. Last week the board voted 4-3 to reduce it to $1.3 million. That move triggered concerns that the cuts were too deep.
Following public comments, the school board voted 6-1 to decrease the tax levy to $1.5 million. One resident tells News 3 this option ensures the school's survival.
The superintendent must submit the new tax levy proposal to the Massac County Courthouse by December 28.