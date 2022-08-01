Illinois 'Sales Tax Holiday' begins Friday

(WSIL) -- Mark your calendars, back-to-school shoppers, August 5 through the 14 is Illinois' State Sales Tax Holiday.
This is a ten-day period where consumers can purchase clothing and school-related items at a reduced sales tax rate.
The state's portion of the sales tax will be reduced from 6.25% to 1.25%.
Items include qualifying clothing and footwear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item.
School supplies are not subject to a $125 price cap.
Sales Tax Holiday qualifying items:
|Clothing
|Footwear
|School Supplies
|Household/Shop Aprons
|Shoes
|Binders
|Athletic Supporters
|Sneakers
|Book Bags
Bathing suits/caps
|Shoelaces
|Calculators
|Belts/suspenders
|Sandals
|Cellophane tape
|Coats/jackets
|Slippers
|Blackboard chalk
|Gloves/mittens
|Socks
|Composition Books
|Hats, caps and ear muffs
|Stockings
|Crayons
|Lab coats
|Footlets
|Colored Pencils
|Neckties
|Boots
|Erasers
|Rubber pants (cloth diaper covers)
|Overshoes
|Expandable pocket or folder
|Scarves
|Insoles for shoes
|Glue, paste, glue sticks
|Underwear
|Steel-toed shoes
|Highlighters
|School uniforms
|Index cards and boxes
|Shorts
Legal pads
|Pants
|Lunch boxes
|Skirts
|Markers
|Dresses
|Notebooks
|Hosiery
|Loose leaf notebook paper
|Pantyhose
|Poster board
|Shirts
|Pencils and pencil lead
|Blouses
|Pens, ink, and ink refills
|Pencil boxes
|Pencil sharpeners
|Protractors
|Rulers
|Compasses
|Scissors
|Writing Tablets
To read the non-qualifying items, information about returns and exchanges, and other tax holiday information, read the PDF below: