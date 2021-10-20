Illinois launches Safe2Help Illinois to help protect students

(WSIL)---Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the launch of a new, statewide school safety initiative as part of America's Safe Schools Week.
The program is called Safe2Help Illinois and it's where students can submit information about school safety issues in a confidential environment.
The program is not intended to punish, but to encourage students to seek help, before harm.
Safe2Help was designed as a way for students to be able to help prevent bullying, suicide, or potential threats to the school, by being able to report information to a trusted adult.
The website allows students to report information in a confidential way, if they don't feel comfortable telling in person, or they have no one to report to.
Once reported the program will help local officials by connecting them with appropriate tools to help students, before they harm themselves or others.
"We're not looking to suspend, expel, or punish students. We want to make sure that we're providing resources so student can get the help that they need, not only for themselves, but to be able to look out for their fellow classmates and their friends. The important part is that we seek help before harm," said Rebecca Clark, the Communications Manager for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
"I think that the Safe2Help line just adds to a comprehensive, strategic school safety plan, that includes school resource officers, school counselors, well trained teachers, hardening of facilities, all of these things are important to a comprehensive school safety plan," said Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford.
The program is free to all school districts to register, but students who's school isn't registered in the program can still use the website.
You can find more information about the program, and how it works, at Safe2HelpIL.com.