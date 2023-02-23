Hundreds get hands-on experience at SCC Technical Education Day

ULLIN, IL (WSIL) -- Hundreds of high school students got the opportunity for a hands-on education in southern Illinois on Thursday.
High school students from around the southern Illinois area visited Shawnee Community College for their Technical Education Day.
Students were offered 14 different options throughout the day as part of the event. This includes fields in technology, truck driving, nursing, cosmetology, science and automotive.
Faculty, students and staff from Shawnee Community College paved the way for Thursday's program.
A news release from SCC stated CTE programs there offer a cost-effective way for people to pursue their career goals by costing a fraction of the tuition at four-year institutions, making it a more accessible option for many students.