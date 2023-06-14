Harrisburg Pre-K academy to get boost from IL state budget

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WSIL) -- Pre-K schools in Illinois are set to receive a major boost in funding thanks to the newly signed state budget.
It includes $10 billion for education including $250 million for early childhood education, a welcome sign for Alesha Allen, principal at Bulldog Early Learning Academy Pre-K.
"My heart is with the littles, with the youngest," Allen, a former kindergarten teacher, said. "We're the foundation of learning."
Allen says Pre-K is pivotal for a child to develop skills they'll need when they get older.
"We get them all of the social emotional skills, all the basics, building relationships," Allen said.
The school used to serve 80 students but now serves 120. The extra 40 students was made possible through emergency COVID funding. With that funding dried up the new state budget is a relief to Allen and others
"We have a tremendous need," Allen said. "The funding is crucial for us to be able to keep those extra 40 seats."
About $70 million goes to the Child Care Assistance Program which helps low income families. Dr. Amy Dixon, superintendent of Harrisburg CUSD 3, says it's a big boost to the community.
"We live in an area that has high socioeconomic needs and our families struggle and it's important to be able to provide this free service for them," Dixon said.
Dr. Beth Rister, regional superintendent for the Regional Office of Education #20, feels positive that the money can help expand programs. Rister says more could be done about school buses.
"I think transportation is a mandated requirement that's not fully funded and it's still going to be prorated," Rister said.
Principal Allen wrote a grant to try and receive more funding. They'll have to wait 90 days for funds that could provide more activities and keep teachers paid.
"Being in kindergarten for so long you truly see the value of Pre-K," Allen said.
Rister says evidence-based funding numbers should arrive in July which will allow educators to budget for the next school year.