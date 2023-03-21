 Skip to main content
Grade school students invited for Movie Day at CCHS

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Community High School (CCHS) is inviting grade school students to come enjoy a movie on Saturday, April 1st.

CCHS is inviting 2nd though 5th grade students to the CCHS Auditorium on April 1, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. as they are showing the movie Zootopia. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for this event.

This event is sponsored by Educators Rising.

There is a $5 snack coupon required for entry. This includes popcorn, candy and a drink.

All payments and forms must be turned in by Friday, March 24, 2023.

For questions, contact Rasheeda Love at resheeda.love@cchs165.com.

