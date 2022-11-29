 Skip to main content
Franklin County begins school resource officer program

Franklin County School Resource program

Sheriff David Bartoni, School Resource Deputy Ron Howard, Chief Deputy Kyle Bacon, Patrol Lt. Kevin Roye

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has formed a School Resource Officer Program. 

The goal is to maintain a safe learning environment and build positive relationships with students, parents, educators and school administrators. 

In a post the sheriff's office said, "We believe that positive police presence in schools will greatly reduce violence, acts of physical aggression, and other safety related issues."

Numerous school facilities and municipal police departments throughout Franklin County have already established School Resource Officer Programs, however, not all Franklin County Schools have dedicated SRO's. 

The goal is to work in cooperation with the schools with a program already in place and expand SRO services to those rural schools not currently covered. 

The Sheriff's Office hopes that in the coming months and years, every Franklin County School has a full time SRO placed within each learning facility. 

Deputy Sheriff Ron Howard was recently hired to serve as the first School Resource Deputy and he has been tasked with assisting in the establishment and growth of the program. Deputy Howard previously served as a West Frankfort Police Officer and recently retired after 29 years of service.

