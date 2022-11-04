Electric/Hybrid automotive program coming to Rend Lake College

INA (WSIL) -- The automotive technology landscape is changing and Rend Lake is trying to adapt.
Rend Lake College received its first hybrid vehicle from Megatech, a hybrid and electric technology training provider. The car is a hybrid engine performance trainer model.
This trainer model will allow RLC students to gain hands-on experience with this newer technology and prepare them to meet the needs of the quickly-changing automotive industry.
If you would like to learn more about the automotive program at Rend Lake College, visit rlc.edu/auto.