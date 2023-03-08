Cape Girardeau Public Schools announce next superintendent

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Public Schools announced their next superintendent on Wednesday.
Dr. Howard Benyon will take on the role of superintendent of the Cape Girardeau Public School District, taking the place of retiring superintendent Dr. Neil Glass.
Dr. Benyon is the current Deputy Superintendent of Elementary Education. He has also served as the Deputy Superintendent of Secondary Education at CGPS.
He was also the Missouri Association of School Administrators New Superintendent of the Year when he was the head superintendent at Scott County Central.
“I am thankful to the CGPS Board for this opportunity,” said Dr. Benyon, now in his fourth year at CGPS. “I’m inspired by the selfless and committed people who make up our school community every time I walk into a school. This district is a special place, and working here is something I wish every educator would have the opportunity to experience.”
Dr. Benyon comes in the role with 24 years of educational experience with 18 years as an administrator.
He was also the principal at Jones Elementary and Newcomer International Elementary in Tulsa Public Schools.
“Dr. Benyon is a well-respected administrator with a vast knowledge of curriculum and instruction,” said Matthew Welker, CGPS Board President. “Not only is he a proven leader within our district, but he’s a trusted name in the field of education. We are fortunate to have a professional with his level of expertise take the baton from Dr. Glass and keep moving our district forward.”
Dr. Benyon was nominated twice for the Tulsa Public Schools Teacher of the Year Award while he was working as a Kindergarten teacher and reading interventionist.
Dr. Benyon holds a Doctorate in Education from Saint Louis University, a Master of Science in Teaching, Learning, and Leadership from Oklahoma State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Southwest Missouri State. He and his wife Jamie have one son and two rescue dogs. They are active in their church and the community.
Dr. Benyon will officially begin his new duties on July 1, 2023, as he succeeds Dr. Neil Glass, who announced his retirement this year.
CGPS will host a “Meet and Greet” event on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High Auditorium for Dr. Benyon and his family. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.