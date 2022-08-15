Businesses are excited to welcome back SIU students

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- As students with Southern Illinois University are set to return to campus, businesses are also excited to welcome them back and meet new faces.
Quatro's Deep Pan Pizza General Manager, Dave Brown tells News 3 this will bring in a steady foot traffic, on top of its already steady business through the year.
"It's not just the students moving in. It's the parents moving them, because some of them, they aren't moving on their own. So, their families are coming in and that will help us out with traffic will always increase. It is a pretty hectic week for Carbondale."
Quatro's looks forward not only to the business, but the new students who may be looking for employment.
"We always have our employment signs showing. We welcome anyone to apply. We also like to see the Freshmen and Sophomores to apply because then we know and hope they will stick around a few more years." Says Brown.
But it's not just about eating local. Southern Illinois and the Midwest is known to some beautiful outdoors exploration.
Shawnee Trails Wilderness Outfitters in Carbondale is also excited to be able to provide the students, new and old a shop for their hiking, boating and outdoors needs.
Phillip Carriers, an employee with Shawnee Trails Wilderness Outfitters tells News 3 not only is it his passion to be outdoors but to help others get to their destination, too.
"We're looking forward to having the students back. It's always nice to have them in town and make everything feel lively and meet new faces in the store."